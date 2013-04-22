 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Guitar player on concert stage

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3759320
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV95.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 28, 2015: Musician play guitar on a stage during live concert.
hd00:09MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 28, 2015: Musician play guitar on a stage during live concert.
15. 11. 2015, Granada, Spain: Band playing in the city, super slow motion
hd00:1615. 11. 2015, Granada, Spain: Band playing in the city, super slow motion
The harmonica player plays the harmonica. Close-up of hands. Musical event.
hd00:09The harmonica player plays the harmonica. Close-up of hands. Musical event.
Young male guitarist playing guitar at rock concert under stage lights. Musician playing electric guitar on festival with band. Rehearsal on the stage.
hd00:12Young male guitarist playing guitar at rock concert under stage lights. Musician playing electric guitar on festival with band. Rehearsal on the stage.
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - AUGUST 2016: Orchestra pit in the opera and ballet theater
hd00:11ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - AUGUST 2016: Orchestra pit in the opera and ballet theater
KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 20, 2017. Cello musicians play music on cellos in an orchestra
hd00:12KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 20, 2017. Cello musicians play music on cellos in an orchestra
Concert rock band performing on stage, guitarist, drummer. Music video punk, rock group or heavy metal.
hd00:10Concert rock band performing on stage, guitarist, drummer. Music video punk, rock group or heavy metal.
Playing ska rock music concert gig. Man hands play electric guitar press note chords close-up. Trumpet at background. Guitarist fingers strum strings with pick plectrum. Boys band perform prom party
hd00:09Playing ska rock music concert gig. Man hands play electric guitar press note chords close-up. Trumpet at background. Guitarist fingers strum strings with pick plectrum. Boys band perform prom party
See all

Related stock videos

Playing electric guitar fretboard closeup
4k00:14Playing electric guitar fretboard closeup
closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights
hd00:16closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights
closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights
hd00:16closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights
Guitarist playing a melody on a white electric guitar with a red pick
4k00:16Guitarist playing a melody on a white electric guitar with a red pick
Young man playing classical guitar, spanish guitar or acoustic guitar, man's hand touching the strings of a classical guitar-Adrian
hd00:17Young man playing classical guitar, spanish guitar or acoustic guitar, man's hand touching the strings of a classical guitar-Adrian
closeup macro caucasian guy plays guitar runs fingers over strings against night club background
hd00:07closeup macro caucasian guy plays guitar runs fingers over strings against night club background
guitar player
hd00:07guitar player
closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights
hd00:16closeup woman hands play tambourine in night bar under flashes of colourful lights

Related video keywords