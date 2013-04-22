 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fog carried away by the Wind at Hills

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3759254
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV260.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Standing inside big grey cloud on a mountain top. Low visibility in myst
4k00:38Standing inside big grey cloud on a mountain top. Low visibility in myst
time-lapse, lake an afternoon
hd00:24time-lapse, lake an afternoon
Beautiful Panoramic View of Canadian Mountain Landscape during a cloudy summer morning. Taken on Crown Mountain, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
4k00:18Beautiful Panoramic View of Canadian Mountain Landscape during a cloudy summer morning. Taken on Crown Mountain, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Fog in the mountain peaks moving
hd00:19Fog in the mountain peaks moving
CALIFORNIA - JUNE 2013. Clouds and mist rolling over hills behind Santa Monica, LA. Only minutes from Los Angeles is stunning countryside.
hd00:11CALIFORNIA - JUNE 2013. Clouds and mist rolling over hills behind Santa Monica, LA. Only minutes from Los Angeles is stunning countryside.
Scenic Limestone Mountain Landscape in North Vietnam
4k00:18Scenic Limestone Mountain Landscape in North Vietnam
Cloudy aerial view of mountain and forest
hd00:32Cloudy aerial view of mountain and forest
Flying over rugged mountain ridge reveals glacier and cloudscape, in foggy weather conditions, Yulong mountains in China
4k00:23Flying over rugged mountain ridge reveals glacier and cloudscape, in foggy weather conditions, Yulong mountains in China
See all

Related stock videos

Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
4k00:15Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
4k00:37Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
Top view of a fire erupted in the forest
hd00:26 Top view of a fire erupted in the forest
Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
4k00:14Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
Realistic Smoke Clouds from Dry Ice Smoke Storm Atmosphere Fog Overlay (footage Background) for different projects
4k00:13Realistic Smoke Clouds from Dry Ice Smoke Storm Atmosphere Fog Overlay (footage Background) for different projects
Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
4k00:51Realistic dry ice smoke clouds fog overlay perfect for compositing into your shots. Simply drop it in and change its blending mode to screen or add.
Close approach to waterfall by boat, Milford Sound Fjord. South Island, New Zealand.
hd00:15Close approach to waterfall by boat, Milford Sound Fjord. South Island, New Zealand.
Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke
4k00:58Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
4k00:14AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
4k00:20AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
AERIAL WS Wind turbine in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
4k00:22AERIAL WS Wind turbine in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
4k00:21AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Related video keywords