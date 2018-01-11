 
Female blonde team leader walking through office and controls work of employee. Female looks the fabric examples

By KeyStock

  • Stock footage ID: 34752559
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV289.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV38.7 MB

