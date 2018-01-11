0
Stock video
Female blonde team leader walking through office and controls work of employee. Female looks the fabric examples
K
By KeyStock
- Stock footage ID: 34752559
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|289.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|38.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:21Female blonde team leader walking through office and controls work of employee. Female looks the fabric examples slow mo
hd00:27Female manager comes to business team. Mixed race group of people meeting in office. Camera moves up from legs. slow mo
hd00:33Young african team leader walking through modern office and controls work of employee. Female looks the fabric examples.
Related stock videos
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
4k00:20indian business woman team leader presenting project strategy showing ideas on whiteboard in office presentation diverse colleagues enjoying training seminar
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
4k00:20Young Asian businesswoman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
4k00:20Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
4k00:15Female hands write to do list on blank notepad. Setting goals concept. Top view desktop. Productivity and success. Office workspace flatlay
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Creative business team meeting in modern start up office female team leader pointing at screen slow motion dolly camera movement around reflective open plan glass office
4k00:15Creative business team meeting in modern start up office female team leader pointing at screen slow motion dolly camera movement around reflective open plan glass office
4k00:10On the Table Laptop Showing Statistics: Team of Politicians, Corporate Business Leaders and Lawyers Sitting at the Negotiations Table in the Conference Room, Trying to Come to an Agreement.
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Happy multiethnic young male sport fans shout watching football game together at home with snacks slow motion.
4k00:38Camera follows happy black female leader enter office, talk to colleagues. Multiethnic colleagues in modern coworking 4K
4k00:16Young happy Caucasian female boss dancing in modern office celebrating together with multiethnic colleagues slow motion.
4k00:08Top view of business team working at trendy loft office. Young mixed race group of people puts palm together on centre.
4k00:11Handsome young businessman doing victory dance about successful achievement. Happy male at modern trendy office.
hd00:10Creative business team meeting in modern office. Mixed race group of young people discussing start-up ideas, laughing.
4k00:23Emotion. Multi-ethnic fans celebrate winning. Confetti 4K slow motion. Passionate supporters shout watching game on TV.
Related video keywords
art directorattractiveboardroombrainstormingbusinessbusinesswomancandidclose-upcolleaguescommunicationcoworkingcreativecrowd fundingdesigndeskdocumentsfemalefemale leaderladyleaderleglifelifestyleloftmalemanagermeetingmillennialmixed racemodernmotivationmulti ethnicmultiethnicofficepeoplepersonpresentationprojectreal peoplerelationshipslow moslow motionspeechstart-upteamworktechnologywomanworkingworkplaceyoung