0
Stock video
Man shoveling snow. time-lapse.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 3421280
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|123.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
hd00:12Silhouette of happy family at sunset plants tree. Senior farmer with children is planting tree. Silhouette of farmer family at sunset. Happy family with shovel and watering pad planting plant in soil
4k00:09Hard day working process of unloaded the bread from oven machine on the special shelves in a bakery factory
hd00:34Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
4k00:20Team of workers put the hot asphalt on a street along tram car's railroad lines. Small steamroller. Road construction workers with shovels in protective uniforms. Working in the hot day.
4k00:17Silhouette of happy family at sunset plants tree. Senior farmer with children is planting tree. Silhouette of farmer family at sunset. Happy family with shovel and watering pad planting plant in soil
hd00:24 silhouette of man digging a hole with a shovel and wiping the sweat at the end slow motion 2
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Man dipping his feet in the Blue Lagoon, the famous and popular geothermal spa in Iceland. The water is naturally heated by volcanic activity. 4k.
hd00:11Man with a silica mask acting in front of the camera while taking a footage-selfie in the Blue Lagoon, the popular geothermal spa in Iceland. The water is naturally heated by volcanic activity.
hd00:15Cooling off a burn on a foot caused by boiling water. Part of the skin was burnt so bad it fell off almost instantly.
4k00:10Man picking Chanterelles (Cantharellus cibarius) mushrooms using a knife, in a Swedish forest, 4k.