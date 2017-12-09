0
Stock video
Aerial shot slow pan towards Island and church with Alps in the background
B
By Bark Boy
- Stock footage ID: 33676816
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|381.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|66.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:10Drone rising above tree top to reveal beautiful Lake Como and surrounding landscape and towns
4k00:17The Bay of Kotor after the rain. It is the winding bay of the Adriatic Sea in southwestern Montenegro.
4k00:13Alesund, Norway - 14 AUG 2014: Timelapse panorama of the city with the sky, sea and the mountains
Related stock videos
4k00:12Night time lapse of milky way and startrails over Hooker Valley, Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, Southern Alps, South Island, New Zealand
hd00:08Beautiful golden morning at Lake Bled and Julian Alps in the background. The lake island and charming little church dedicated to the Assumption of Mary are famous tourist attraction in Slovenia
4k00:39Aerial shot of a beautiful alpine Bled lake, Slovenia, at sunrise, between mountains with an idyllic island with a church in the middle from above. Morning glow, clear water, pristine nature.
4k00:31Unique view of the island of San Biagio. In the background is the Alps. Resort place on Lake Garda north of Italy. Aerial view
4k00:20Lake Bled and the Church island of the assumption of Mary, Aerial footage on a beautiful Slovenian summer day.
hd00:30HD: Beautiful scenery of Aoraki Mount Cook valleys New Zealand national park Southern Alps mountains South Island, panning with motion control, 1920x1080