 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

New York, New York December 2015 Christmas Traffic in NYC

M

By Marinaccio

  • Stock footage ID: 33425386
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.9 MB
SD$65846 × 480MOV15.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Las Vegas, Nevada - January 2015 - Sin City Bustles with Night Life Despite America's Economic Struggles
4k00:08Las Vegas, Nevada - January 2015 - Sin City Bustles with Night Life Despite America's Economic Struggles
NEW YORK CITY, USA - APRIL 23, 2013 American Road Advertisement Sign Boulevard Cars Moving Times Square Night Lights Crowded Avenue ( Ultra High Definition, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
4k00:26NEW YORK CITY, USA - APRIL 23, 2013 American Road Advertisement Sign Boulevard Cars Moving Times Square Night Lights Crowded Avenue ( Ultra High Definition, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 2017 POV driving into Toronto condominiums and office towers downtown
hd00:09Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 2017 POV driving into Toronto condominiums and office towers downtown
Markham, Ontario, Canada November 2017 Car accident in dark city intersection with police and at scene at night
hd00:09Markham, Ontario, Canada November 2017 Car accident in dark city intersection with police and at scene at night
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 14, 2015: Concert arena stage lights during the International Festival of Extreme Sports "Breakthrough 2015" .
hd00:15MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 14, 2015: Concert arena stage lights during the International Festival of Extreme Sports "Breakthrough 2015" .
Manila, the Philippines-October 26, 2017: Jeepney and traffic in Manila
4k00:08Manila, the Philippines-October 26, 2017: Jeepney and traffic in Manila
See all

Related stock videos

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Timelapse view.
hd00:08The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Timelapse view.
Winter Driving - Driving on a forest road view from the side window - different takes
hd00:30Winter Driving - Driving on a forest road view from the side window - different takes
Top view time lapse sequence of Hamburg town hall with christmas market at dusk
4k00:15Top view time lapse sequence of Hamburg town hall with christmas market at dusk
TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 2019 : Christmas illumination and snow at Omotesando and Harajuku shopping area. Scenery of downtown city and street at night. Japanese Winter and Christmas season concept.
4k00:20TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 2019 : Christmas illumination and snow at Omotesando and Harajuku shopping area. Scenery of downtown city and street at night. Japanese Winter and Christmas season concept.
UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse) (Also available in 4K Stock footage ID: 13749704)
hd00:13UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse) (Also available in 4K Stock footage ID: 13749704)
A compilation of car traffic jam real time clips taken at night at a busy avenue in Athens,Greece using a long lens.Due to Christmas working shop hours employees retuning home cause a traffic jam.
hd00:34A compilation of car traffic jam real time clips taken at night at a busy avenue in Athens,Greece using a long lens.Due to Christmas working shop hours employees retuning home cause a traffic jam.
London - DEC 2013: Christmas lights and London buses at the station on busy Oxford Street London, England, United Kingdom in December, 2013. Oxford circus at traffic rush.
hd00:20London - DEC 2013: Christmas lights and London buses at the station on busy Oxford Street London, England, United Kingdom in December, 2013. Oxford circus at traffic rush.
London, UK - 23.11.2016: Hyper-Lapse at the curve of Regent Street at the Piccadilly Circus, London. Time-Lapse, night, Christmas decoration. Long shutter speed, wide angle.
hd00:14London, UK - 23.11.2016: Hyper-Lapse at the curve of Regent Street at the Piccadilly Circus, London. Time-Lapse, night, Christmas decoration. Long shutter speed, wide angle.

Related video keywords