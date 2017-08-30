0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 20 2016: Upper view skilled worker operates equipment with modern device with logo Hart in plant workshop on December 20 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 30277018
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|71.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16New York - 12 December, 2018: View over the shoulder on the African american male hands holding black smartphone while he sitting on the sofa and scrolling Facebook app.
4k00:17HELSINKI, FINLAND - JANUARY 21, 2021: A woman playing Among Us on a smartphone - popular multiplayer cross-platform game. Leisure time during quarantine and self-isolation
hd00:05Kyiv, Ukraine - 02 14 2020: Engineer with a tablet app professional software equipment control
Related stock videos
hd00:36KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MAY 16 2013: Upper view fridge assembly conveyor line with transported objects and woman worker operates on May 16 in KAZAN
4k00:14Skilled employee in grey uniform and gloves lies on floor and unscrews details repairing waste trap under sink in kitchen view from above
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 20 2016: Upper view professional workers in t-shirts repair and checks modern automatic metal machine tool on December 20 in Kazan
hd00:53DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 13, 2013: Concrete mix pouring by pump, at top of construction site, development area, many unidentified workers at blue uniform walk at frame in falsework
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Young women workers assemble contemporary plastic welders mask from details at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan
4k00:32Unrecognizable carpenter makes a door panel of MDF using a router table in a professional workshop upper view
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Women laborers assemble parts of contemporary plastic welding helmets at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan