 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 20 2016: Upper view skilled worker operates equipment with modern device with logo Hart in plant workshop on December 20 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 30277018
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV71.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Closeup men hands using smart phone against blurred escalator background. HD. 1920x1080
hd00:14Closeup men hands using smart phone against blurred escalator background. HD. 1920x1080
New York - 12 December, 2018: View over the shoulder on the African american male hands holding black smartphone while he sitting on the sofa and scrolling Facebook app.
4k00:16New York - 12 December, 2018: View over the shoulder on the African american male hands holding black smartphone while he sitting on the sofa and scrolling Facebook app.
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JANUARY 21, 2021: A woman playing Among Us on a smartphone - popular multiplayer cross-platform game. Leisure time during quarantine and self-isolation
4k00:17HELSINKI, FINLAND - JANUARY 21, 2021: A woman playing Among Us on a smartphone - popular multiplayer cross-platform game. Leisure time during quarantine and self-isolation
Kyiv, Ukraine - 02 14 2020: Engineer with a tablet app professional software equipment control
hd00:05Kyiv, Ukraine - 02 14 2020: Engineer with a tablet app professional software equipment control
Close-up of an astronaut using a wrist computer
4k00:13Close-up of an astronaut using a wrist computer
Close-up of an astronaut using a wrist computer
4k00:13Close-up of an astronaut using a wrist computer
Medical doctor radiologist view MRI scan and typing SMS to somebody. 4K UltraHD video
4k00:09Medical doctor radiologist view MRI scan and typing SMS to somebody. 4K UltraHD video
Medical doctor radiologist view MRI scan and typing SMS to somebody. 4K UltraHD video
4k00:09Medical doctor radiologist view MRI scan and typing SMS to somebody. 4K UltraHD video
See all

Related stock videos

KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MAY 16 2013: Upper view fridge assembly conveyor line with transported objects and woman worker operates on May 16 in KAZAN
hd00:36KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MAY 16 2013: Upper view fridge assembly conveyor line with transported objects and woman worker operates on May 16 in KAZAN
Skilled employee in grey uniform and gloves lies on floor and unscrews details repairing waste trap under sink in kitchen view from above
4k00:14Skilled employee in grey uniform and gloves lies on floor and unscrews details repairing waste trap under sink in kitchen view from above
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 20 2016: Upper view professional workers in t-shirts repair and checks modern automatic metal machine tool on December 20 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 20 2016: Upper view professional workers in t-shirts repair and checks modern automatic metal machine tool on December 20 in Kazan
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 13, 2013: Concrete mix pouring by pump, at top of construction site, development area, many unidentified workers at blue uniform walk at frame in falsework
hd00:53DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 13, 2013: Concrete mix pouring by pump, at top of construction site, development area, many unidentified workers at blue uniform walk at frame in falsework
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Young women workers assemble contemporary plastic welders mask from details at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Young women workers assemble contemporary plastic welders mask from details at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan
Unrecognizable carpenter makes a door panel of MDF using a router table in a professional workshop upper view
4k00:32Unrecognizable carpenter makes a door panel of MDF using a router table in a professional workshop upper view
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Women laborers assemble parts of contemporary plastic welding helmets at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Women laborers assemble parts of contemporary plastic welding helmets at workbench in light workshop upper view on August 07 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 15 2017: Closeup upper view worker in green uniform tests ground with modern survey device on examined site on August 15 in Kazan
4k00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 15 2017: Closeup upper view worker in green uniform tests ground with modern survey device on examined site on August 15 in Kazan

Related video keywords