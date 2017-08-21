 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CU Caucasian female in sport outfit stretching before martial arts training. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO

S

By Supamotion

  • Stock footage ID: 29980204
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.85:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794000 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$792000 × 1080MOV59.2 MB
SD$65888 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Close up woman in casual dress sitting near the door in her house typing message on mobile smart phone for communication and chatting on social online. People on modern technology.
hd00:20Close up woman in casual dress sitting near the door in her house typing message on mobile smart phone for communication and chatting on social online. People on modern technology.
Young man working out in home gym doing exercises with dumbbells at biceps. Handsome power athletic man in training pumping up muscles with dumbbell.
4k00:21Young man working out in home gym doing exercises with dumbbells at biceps. Handsome power athletic man in training pumping up muscles with dumbbell.
Happy Asian Chinese American female cityscape view business China Shanghai downtown luxury apartment recliner chair thoughtful
hd00:18Happy Asian Chinese American female cityscape view business China Shanghai downtown luxury apartment recliner chair thoughtful
Young beautiful girl in underwear is standing by the window, straightening hair. Slow motion. Close up.
hd00:09Young beautiful girl in underwear is standing by the window, straightening hair. Slow motion. Close up.
Young beautiful girl in underwear is standing by the window, smiling, straightening hair.
hd00:06Young beautiful girl in underwear is standing by the window, smiling, straightening hair.
Thoughtful man standing at the window
hd00:11Thoughtful man standing at the window
Late online chat. Sleepless night. Man hand texting message on phone in darkness.
4k00:15Late online chat. Sleepless night. Man hand texting message on phone in darkness.
Side View Close Up Of A Woman's Hands Pressing On A Touch Screen Working On A Tablet Standing Near Large Windows In A Bright Office
4k00:10Side View Close Up Of A Woman's Hands Pressing On A Touch Screen Working On A Tablet Standing Near Large Windows In A Bright Office
See all

Related stock videos

Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
hd00:14Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
Athletic Female Actively in a Gym Exercises with Battle Ropes During Her Cross Fitness Workout. Slow motion
hd00:22Athletic Female Actively in a Gym Exercises with Battle Ropes During Her Cross Fitness Workout. Slow motion
Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
4k00:26Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
Kickboxing, woman fighter trains his punches, beats a punching bag, training day in the boxing gym, strength fit body, the girl strikes fast.
4k00:28Kickboxing, woman fighter trains his punches, beats a punching bag, training day in the boxing gym, strength fit body, the girl strikes fast.
Woman running on running machine at home.Full length profile shot of a fit woman jogging on a treadmill in the kitchen.
4k00:09Woman running on running machine at home.Full length profile shot of a fit woman jogging on a treadmill in the kitchen.
Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
Beautiful summertime mood shot of young woman or girl riding bicycle through beach promenade, in stylish outift, pedalling next to palm trees in sunset light, concept youth and miami
4k00:30Beautiful summertime mood shot of young woman or girl riding bicycle through beach promenade, in stylish outift, pedalling next to palm trees in sunset light, concept youth and miami
Close-up shot of feet of modern female dancer dancing on a top of brick wall in the street. 4K
4k00:18Close-up shot of feet of modern female dancer dancing on a top of brick wall in the street. 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Track and field female runner crosses finishing line on the professional sports arena. The man is happy, smiling with his arms raised. Arena and people on it are made in 3D and animated.
4k00:06Track and field female runner crosses finishing line on the professional sports arena. The man is happy, smiling with his arms raised. Arena and people on it are made in 3D and animated.
Same model in other videos
MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:16MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
CU female karate fighter tightens the black belt on her kimono before training. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:11CU female karate fighter tightens the black belt on her kimono before training. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:20MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
MED Caucasian professional female athlete performing traditional karate bow before training. Indoor warehouse shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:10MED Caucasian professional female athlete performing traditional karate bow before training. Indoor warehouse shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
WIDE Caucasian female in sport outfit stretching before martial arts training. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:11WIDE Caucasian female in sport outfit stretching before martial arts training. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
CU Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate near large lake, sunset shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:08CU Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate near large lake, sunset shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:10MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO
4k00:17MED Caucasian professional female athlete wearing kimono practicing karate in abandoned warehouse, DX shot. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO

Related video keywords