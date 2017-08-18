 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Two confident pretty women in dresses standing near bicycle and using smartphone in the street

D

By Dean Drobot

  • Stock footage ID: 29911165
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV244.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Two confident pretty women in dresses standing near bicycle and using smartphone in the street
hd00:14Two confident pretty women in dresses standing near bicycle and using smartphone in the street
Young pretty couple in love standing on the beach near retro bicycle. Handsome girl and man resting after cycling hugging near the sea.
hd00:09Young pretty couple in love standing on the beach near retro bicycle. Handsome girl and man resting after cycling hugging near the sea.
Man stops spinning home bicycle trainer for wellbeing and puts on face mask staying at home during virus pandemic outbreak
4k00:17Man stops spinning home bicycle trainer for wellbeing and puts on face mask staying at home during virus pandemic outbreak
A Sporty woman riding a bicycle over a green screen, looking around., waving hello. No motion blur for optimal keying.
4k00:54A Sporty woman riding a bicycle over a green screen, looking around., waving hello. No motion blur for optimal keying.
Man grabbing bicycle against wall
4k00:12Man grabbing bicycle against wall
Happy female friends with bicycles in the city
hd00:29Happy female friends with bicycles in the city
Tracking shot of elegant business couple biking down the street and talking
4k00:17Tracking shot of elegant business couple biking down the street and talking
Young beautiful woman holding cell telephone and smiling to her friend whose she waited near sea port, happy attractive female using smart phone while relaxing in the fresh air during recreation time
4k00:09Young beautiful woman holding cell telephone and smiling to her friend whose she waited near sea port, happy attractive female using smart phone while relaxing in the fresh air during recreation time
See all

Related stock videos

Two pretty women friends in dresses and hats riding bicycles in the morning and smiling in the street
hd00:38Two pretty women friends in dresses and hats riding bicycles in the morning and smiling in the street
Young couple riding bikes towards camera along urban street.Shot on Canon 5D MkII at a frame rate of 25fps
hd00:15Young couple riding bikes towards camera along urban street.Shot on Canon 5D MkII at a frame rate of 25fps
Businesswoman and businessman riding bike through urban park.Shot on Canon 5D MkII at a frame rate of 25fps
hd00:10Businesswoman and businessman riding bike through urban park.Shot on Canon 5D MkII at a frame rate of 25fps
Senior Couple On Cycle Ride In Countryside
hd00:16Senior Couple On Cycle Ride In Countryside
Mature Asian couple riding tandem bicycle
hd00:19Mature Asian couple riding tandem bicycle
Two Friends Enjoy A Bike Ride Together In The Countryside
hd00:11Two Friends Enjoy A Bike Ride Together In The Countryside
Two women bicycling on the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.
hd00:08Two women bicycling on the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.
Novosibirsk, July, 15,.2019. Close-up of legs of a man and a girl on bicycles. A young couple is riding a bike path in the park. Bicycle wheels, pedals. Sport shoes.
4k00:10Novosibirsk, July, 15,.2019. Close-up of legs of a man and a girl on bicycles. A young couple is riding a bike path in the park. Bicycle wheels, pedals. Sport shoes.
Same model in other videos
Young laughing lady in hat and pink dress riding a bicycle with flowers and smiling in the morning
hd00:36Young laughing lady in hat and pink dress riding a bicycle with flowers and smiling in the morning
Happy brunette woman in dress and hat using her smartphone over orange background
4k00:12Happy brunette woman in dress and hat using her smartphone over orange background
Woman walking with eyes closed while her husband making her a surprise in new apartment
hd00:34Woman walking with eyes closed while her husband making her a surprise in new apartment
Two pretty women friends in dresses and hats riding bicycles in the morning and smiling in the street
hd00:38Two pretty women friends in dresses and hats riding bicycles in the morning and smiling in the street
Young beautiful girl knocking at camera
4k00:12Young beautiful girl knocking at camera
Pretty young casual couple choosing car in dealership
hd00:53Pretty young casual couple choosing car in dealership
Back view of young pretty lovers talking and kissing in retro car near sea
hd00:30Back view of young pretty lovers talking and kissing in retro car near sea
Happy young cheerful friends dancing and having fun at the pool
hd00:58Happy young cheerful friends dancing and having fun at the pool

Related video keywords