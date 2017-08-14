0
Stock video
Cute little daughter making a hairstyle for her positive father
Y
- Stock footage ID: 29756245
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|340.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Young thoughtful man standing in downtown, in foggy morning in Paris, France and looking around.
4k00:10close up portrait of professional businessman smiling confident at camera enjoying executive lifestyle real people series
4k00:21close up portrait of professional businessman texting browsing using smartphone mobile networking technology checking messages in busy office workspace background slow motion
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:30Relaxed working environment. Mindful young woman bringing aa cup of tea for her coworker while both sitting in office and talking over a business document.
hd00:34Changes are coming. Male employee looking upset while packing his office supplies in a box and leaving his job.