 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cute little daughter making a hairstyle for her positive father

Y

By YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV

  • Stock footage ID: 29756245
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV340.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV32.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Portrait of Young Man showing Victory Sign by Hand
4k00:06Portrait of Young Man showing Victory Sign by Hand
Portrait of gray-haired mature man with beard nodding, looking at camera smiling
hd00:07Portrait of gray-haired mature man with beard nodding, looking at camera smiling
Barber prepares the client for a haircut.
hd00:13Barber prepares the client for a haircut.
Young thoughtful man standing in downtown, in foggy morning in Paris, France and looking around.
4k00:10Young thoughtful man standing in downtown, in foggy morning in Paris, France and looking around.
Handsome guy breaking into smile, portrait
4k00:18Handsome guy breaking into smile, portrait
close up portrait of professional businessman smiling confident at camera enjoying executive lifestyle real people series
4k00:10close up portrait of professional businessman smiling confident at camera enjoying executive lifestyle real people series
close up portrait of professional businessman texting browsing using smartphone mobile networking technology checking messages in busy office workspace background slow motion
4k00:21close up portrait of professional businessman texting browsing using smartphone mobile networking technology checking messages in busy office workspace background slow motion
portrait of professional businessman laughing cheerful looking at camera enjoying executive lifestyle in office workspace background corporate success
4k00:10portrait of professional businessman laughing cheerful looking at camera enjoying executive lifestyle in office workspace background corporate success
See all

Related stock videos

Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
Cute little baby girl using toy vacuum cleaner in room
hd00:25Cute little baby girl using toy vacuum cleaner in room
Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Cute girl and her father cleaning the flat
hd00:27Cute girl and her father cleaning the flat
Relaxed working environment. Mindful young woman bringing aa cup of tea for her coworker while both sitting in office and talking over a business document.
hd00:30Relaxed working environment. Mindful young woman bringing aa cup of tea for her coworker while both sitting in office and talking over a business document.
Changes are coming. Male employee looking upset while packing his office supplies in a box and leaving his job.
hd00:34Changes are coming. Male employee looking upset while packing his office supplies in a box and leaving his job.
Joyful father and his daughter watching TV together
hd00:35Joyful father and his daughter watching TV together
Close up of a little girls feet resting on the sofa
hd00:38Close up of a little girls feet resting on the sofa
Loving father brushing hair of his little daughter
hd00:33Loving father brushing hair of his little daughter
Loving father adjusting hair rollers on the hair of his nice little daughter
hd00:36Loving father adjusting hair rollers on the hair of his nice little daughter
Caring father plaiting hair of his daughter at home
hd00:35Caring father plaiting hair of his daughter at home

Related video keywords