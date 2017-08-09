0
Stock video
Front view of Caucasian smiling schoolboy raising hand while using digital tablet in classroom
w
- Stock footage ID: 29610922
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|95.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|21.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:22Asian senior male calculus professor with face mask ponting on board while having blackboard lecture online at college
4k00:16Young asian teacher man teaching video conference with student. Male Indian teacher training the mathematics in classroom from online course. He wearing small talk headset.
Related stock videos
4k00:244k of teacher instructing African school students / pupils to use laptop computer in classroom.
4k00:15Tracking right shot of middle aged female teacher and group of diverse elementary students sitting at desk in classroom. Tutor explaining mixed race schoolboy how to work on laptop computer
hd00:18Learner doing homework with Smart Watch device. Student uses a Web interface to send texts to their teachers regarding homework trouble or questions
hd00:17schoolboy pupil talking to internet teacher via laptop Spbd. discuss homework through online education. young boy student kid e-learning with tutor on quarantine
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
1000fps1080padorableback to schoolbookchalkboardcheerfulchildhoodclassroomcommunicationconfidentdigital tableteducationelementaryfilmingformulaglobal communicationhand raisedhappyhdhigh definitionhigh-defhigh-speedinnocenceintelligenceknowledgelearnleisurelifestyleliteraturemathematicsmathsmotionpreschoolprimaryschoolboyschoolchildsittingslowslow-motionstackstudentstudytabletablet computertablet pctouchscreenultrauniformwireless technology