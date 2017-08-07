0
Stock video
Pouring milk into a glass
j
- Stock footage ID: 29530930
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MP4
|854 kB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Slow motion close up of an young male farmer is pouring a fresh milk to filling a can on a dairy farm on a background of the cows in a sunny day.
4k00:06Chiles en nogada, traditional mexican dish from Puebla, Mexico. It consists of poblano chilis filled with picadillo topped with a walnut-based cream sauce, pomegranate and chopped parsley.