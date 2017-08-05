0
Stock video
The factory chimney comes out of smoke, Landscape of oil refinery
j
- Stock footage ID: 29506342
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MP4
|1.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Aerial view at the refinery and oil tank at dusk. Business and petrochemical plants, oil storage tanks and for energy and steel pipes in Twilight time
4k00:25Oil Gas Refinery Aerial 4K, Aerial top down view over oil refinery or chemical factory and power plant with many storage tanks and pipelines
4k00:15Oil Gas Refinery Aerial 4K, Aerial top down view over oil refinery or chemical factory and power plant with many storage tanks and pipelines
Related video keywords
aerialairatmospherebluebuildingbusinesschemicalchimneyconstructionecologyemissionsenergyengineeringenvironmentenvironmentalexhaustfactoryfuelgasgasolineglobalindustrialindustrykievmanufacturingmetalnaturenightoilpipepipelineplantpollutionpowerproductionrefineryskysmokestackstationsteamsteeltanktechnologytowertoxicviewwarmingwhitework