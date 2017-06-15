 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The name of the country is ETHIOPIA collected from the names of all countries. Alpha channel. Transparency

K

By KALENIK KATSIARYNA

  • Stock footage ID: 27805030
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV64.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Related stock videos

Ethiopia intro. Badge with the circular name and map of country. Ethiopia round logo animation.
4k00:10Ethiopia intro. Badge with the circular name and map of country. Ethiopia round logo animation.
Neon flickering blue country name Ethiopia in on a black background.
4k00:07Neon flickering blue country name Ethiopia in on a black background.
“Ethiopia” Animated Typography. Country Name Reveal with blowing red dust particles
4k00:10“Ethiopia” Animated Typography. Country Name Reveal with blowing red dust particles
New Year text country name ETHIOPIA. Snow falls. Christmas mood, looped video. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with deep blue RGB(04:00:5B)
4k00:10New Year text country name ETHIOPIA. Snow falls. Christmas mood, looped video. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with deep blue RGB(04:00:5B)
Ethiopia map showing regions. Animated country map with title. 4k resolution animation.
4k00:05Ethiopia map showing regions. Animated country map with title. 4k resolution animation.
Middle Eastern Motion Graphics Country Name in Sand Series - Ethiopia
4k00:10Middle Eastern Motion Graphics Country Name in Sand Series - Ethiopia
country name ETHIOPIA burns dark fire on a white background. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with color white
4k00:18country name ETHIOPIA burns dark fire on a white background. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with color white
Blue lights form luminous country name ETHIOPIA. Appear, then disappear. Electric style. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with color black
4k00:25Blue lights form luminous country name ETHIOPIA. Appear, then disappear. Electric style. Alpha channel Premultiplied - Matted with color black

Related video keywords