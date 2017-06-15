0
Stock video
The word GROUP flares up and burns out. Alpha channel. Transparency
A
- Stock footage ID: 27804529
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - NOVEMBER 25th, 2015: [Illustrative editorial clip. Social Network Icons, Alpha PNG - facebook, flickr, google, linkedin, myspace, rss, twitter, vimeo, wordpress, yahoo, youtube].
hd00:30Under construction puzzle. White background. 2 videos in 1 file. 3D characters doing a puzzle with the words UNDER CONSTRUCTION over white background.
hd00:20social media and connected words on touch-screen tablet-pc with finger touching screen and arranging