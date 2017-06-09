All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Sisters running around in garden and laughing
D
- Stock footage ID: 27622849
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|73 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Afro-american pair in protective masks recording video for subscribers on cellphone while walking along city street
4k00:19Happy childhood. A young mother helps to put roller skates on her daughter. In the backyard of their house
Related stock videos
4k00:13beautiful little asian girl and boy sister and brother running on flagstone path through flower blossom in park
4k00:33Shot of little carefree children happily running along the forest path with both their arms stretched wide open
hd00:21dream concept. little girl kid run near the field at sunset silhouette with holds in hands toy turntable pinwheel. lifestyle happy family kids concept. happy daughter runs along rural road to meet the
4k00:19Children skip-hopping and happily exploring the wonders of the forest, with lush green trees, white flowering plants and beautiful plants in the background, while they are running
Same model in other videos
hd00:16College students on the bench in the Park, eating sandwiches, laughing and talking. Happy young friends together, eating lunch on a bench in schoolyard
hd00:28A happy mother is in a hurry to meet her little daughter. Little schoolgirl comes home from school.
hd00:27Happy mother with her daughter in school uniform go home. Mom and daughter are walking along the alley along the school. Slow Motion Sunset
hd00:24Group of young friends students wearing the same school uniform sitting and talking outdoors while reading a book in university park.
Related video keywords
activebeautifulbrightcaucasianchildchildhoodcolorcutedandelionsdressesfamilyfemalefieldflowersfriendsfungardengirlsgreenhandshappinesshappyhealthyholdingholding handshomejoyjoyfuljuniorkidslaughinglifestylelittleoutdooroutsideparkpeopleplayfulplayingprettyrunningsisterssmilesummersunnysweettogethertreestwoyoung