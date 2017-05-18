 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Girlfriends are sitting on a tree branch and chatting. Two attractive girls in bright dresses in a summer park

K

By Kasetskiy

  • Stock footage ID: 26939041
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4183.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV104.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV23 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Concept of Youth and Conservation Nature. Young Girl Reading. Dolly Left Right
4k00:26Concept of Youth and Conservation Nature. Young Girl Reading. Dolly Left Right
Medium shot of a woman digging the soil with a trowel in the garden
4k00:17Medium shot of a woman digging the soil with a trowel in the garden
OPOLE/POLAND - JUN 24 2015: Baby girl collects dandelions in the grass Chamomile flowers. The pink dress with red shoes summer sunny day.
4k00:18OPOLE/POLAND - JUN 24 2015: Baby girl collects dandelions in the grass Chamomile flowers. The pink dress with red shoes summer sunny day.
Mom playing with baby son in the park. The child makes the first steps
hd00:16Mom playing with baby son in the park. The child makes the first steps
Cute baby boy swinging on a cold sunny day. Slow motion close up footage camera fallows the small child swinging on the swing-set on a backyard on a sunny day.
hd00:25Cute baby boy swinging on a cold sunny day. Slow motion close up footage camera fallows the small child swinging on the swing-set on a backyard on a sunny day.
4K Young fit man working out in the woods
4k00:274K Young fit man working out in the woods
a little Caucasian girl with blonde hair walks on the tall grass in the field in the evening at sunset on a summer day.
hd00:17a little Caucasian girl with blonde hair walks on the tall grass in the field in the evening at sunset on a summer day.
Cute woman is reading text message on mobile phone while sitting in the park. Beautiful girl is listening to music and searching information on smartphone
hd00:17Cute woman is reading text message on mobile phone while sitting in the park. Beautiful girl is listening to music and searching information on smartphone
See all

Related stock videos

Two happy young girls hug each other. Females embracing, laughing and excited. Woman friendship, walk in the city outdoors. City view, sunlight on the background
hd00:06Two happy young girls hug each other. Females embracing, laughing and excited. Woman friendship, walk in the city outdoors. City view, sunlight on the background
Two lesbian woman lgbt couple girlfriends hugging, holding hands with rainbow bracelets outdoors. Gay lesbians bisexual transgender. Concept LGBT happiness freedom love homosexual couple 4 K slowmo
4k00:07Two lesbian woman lgbt couple girlfriends hugging, holding hands with rainbow bracelets outdoors. Gay lesbians bisexual transgender. Concept LGBT happiness freedom love homosexual couple 4 K slowmo
MEDIUM SHOT OF TWO GIRLFRIENDS IN A CAR
hd00:15MEDIUM SHOT OF TWO GIRLFRIENDS IN A CAR
Closeup in front of the camera hungry young group of friends eating hamburger in a urban skate park they have a break before start to skateboarding
4k00:08Closeup in front of the camera hungry young group of friends eating hamburger in a urban skate park they have a break before start to skateboarding
Portrait young couple of tourists sitting in sunglasses in the park on the lawn. Eat ice cream cones. Cheerful friends feasting on delicious ice cream on an urban background. Rome, Italy
hd00:19Portrait young couple of tourists sitting in sunglasses in the park on the lawn. Eat ice cream cones. Cheerful friends feasting on delicious ice cream on an urban background. Rome, Italy
Urban Love Story. Date Of Young Couple On City Street. Stylish Young People Laugh And Have Fun. Guy Hugs The Girl Closing His Jacket.
4k00:07Urban Love Story. Date Of Young Couple On City Street. Stylish Young People Laugh And Have Fun. Guy Hugs The Girl Closing His Jacket.
Happy couple in pajamas doing morning exercise in modern living room. Young woman laying on carpet while man workout push-ups, and kissing her when moving down in elegant European style interior
4k00:17Happy couple in pajamas doing morning exercise in modern living room. Young woman laying on carpet while man workout push-ups, and kissing her when moving down in elegant European style interior
Romantic Date of Young Affectionate Laughing Couple Holding Hands Sitting on Restaurant Balcony Face to Face Indoors. Happiness, Joy Moment, Love Feelings of Two Funny Lovers Enjoying Evening Together
4k00:13Romantic Date of Young Affectionate Laughing Couple Holding Hands Sitting on Restaurant Balcony Face to Face Indoors. Happiness, Joy Moment, Love Feelings of Two Funny Lovers Enjoying Evening Together

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive young couple sharing moment kissing at home on sofa by fireplace. engaged in foreplay cuddling
4k00:07Attractive young couple sharing moment kissing at home on sofa by fireplace. engaged in foreplay cuddling
Same model in other videos
family of tourists on a journey. mother with two daughters in the campaign. children with backpacks admire the view of the mountains
hd00:13family of tourists on a journey. mother with two daughters in the campaign. children with backpacks admire the view of the mountains
silhouettes girls who hold hands, jump, rejoice and hug. businessmen rejoice in the success of standing on the roof. slow motion
hd00:17silhouettes girls who hold hands, jump, rejoice and hug. businessmen rejoice in the success of standing on the roof. slow motion
Over shoulder view of student video conferencing. Disciple works with the teacher online
4k00:10Over shoulder view of student video conferencing. Disciple works with the teacher online
Attractive woman using smartphone while sitting near business center
4k00:10Attractive woman using smartphone while sitting near business center
party with dancing. girls fun dancing in the light of colored lamps
hd00:07party with dancing. girls fun dancing in the light of colored lamps
silhouette of people rejoicing and lifting up his hands. a group of successful businessmen happy and celebrate the victory on the roof of the business center. slow motion
hd00:22silhouette of people rejoicing and lifting up his hands. a group of successful businessmen happy and celebrate the victory on the roof of the business center. slow motion
Children wipe off the kitchen utensils and put them in their places. Little sisters help their parents with housework
4k00:16Children wipe off the kitchen utensils and put them in their places. Little sisters help their parents with housework
Girlfriends have fun and sing in the dryer as in a microphone. Three attractive girls fool around and dance. slow motion
hd00:12Girlfriends have fun and sing in the dryer as in a microphone. Three attractive girls fool around and dance. slow motion

Related video keywords