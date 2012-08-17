0
Stock video
Man standing on a Rauk - Rauk is the local word for these sea-stacks, erodes limestone formations in Gotland, Sweden.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 2681588
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|89.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:14Man standing on a Rauk - Rauk is the local word for these sea-stacks, erodes limestone formations in Gotland, Sweden.
4k00:05On rock Man at a beautiful place rounded mountains green scenery plants and a blue cloudy sky
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Man dipping his feet in the Blue Lagoon, the famous and popular geothermal spa in Iceland. The water is naturally heated by volcanic activity. 4k.
hd00:11Man with a silica mask acting in front of the camera while taking a footage-selfie in the Blue Lagoon, the popular geothermal spa in Iceland. The water is naturally heated by volcanic activity.
hd00:15Cooling off a burn on a foot caused by boiling water. Part of the skin was burnt so bad it fell off almost instantly.
4k00:10Man picking Chanterelles (Cantharellus cibarius) mushrooms using a knife, in a Swedish forest, 4k.