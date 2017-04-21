0
Stock video
View from a passenger ferry arriving the harbour at Stadsgardskajen, Stockholm, Sweden, in the morning.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 26074574
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|715.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|120.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Prague, Czech Republic. View of Jiraskuv Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic in the cloudy morning. The dancing house and various landmark buildings. Time-lapse at sunrise from dark to day
4k00:09Day to night transition long exposure time lapse of Prague old town and Charles Bridge, Czech Republic
hd00:18SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - CIRCA APRIL 2018: Time-lapse view of the illuminated historic buildings as the river Salzach flows through in the center of the city at night circa April 2018 in Salzburg, Austria.
Related stock videos
4k00:32Aerial view of Toronto skyline, Centre Island and Lake Ontario on a summer day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tilt up.
4k00:11Drone view fly over the Singapore landmark financial business district with skyscraper. Fountain of Wealth at Suntec city in Singapore. 4K UHD Camera Motion circle of traffic in center of business.
4k00:10aerial view hyperlapse 4k video of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. hyper lapse in hong kong city.
hd00:11Aerial panorama of central London, UK. Features the River Thames, Millennium Wheel (London Eye), Waterloo and Houses of Parliament.
hd00:14Aerial hyperlapse video of Sydney Harbour, with view of Harbour Bridge, Opera House and skyline of CBD
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35New York City Circa-2015, daytime wide angle aerial view of of Manhattan's skyline from New York Harbor over the Financial District
4k00:36New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Lower Manhattan Financial District at night, from Battery Park and the Staten Island Ferry Whitehall terminal, with Midtown in the background
4k00:39New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Lower Manhattan's Financial District at night from East River and the Battery Maritime Building, with Midtown Manhattan in the background