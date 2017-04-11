Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian girl close up. Sexy woman face. Closeup of sensual woman flirting with camera. Chinese girl portrait outdoors. Asian woman portrait
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Visually similar stock footage
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips