Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

26012714

See more

26012714
25768253

Item ID: 25768253

Asian girl close up. Sexy woman face. Closeup of sensual woman flirting with camera. Chinese girl portrait outdoors. Asian woman portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Visually similar stock footage

See all

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all