0
Stock video
artistic photos in dark room
g
By genjok
- Stock footage ID: 25306925
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|176.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|29.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:23CIRCA 1934 - The damage done by the Bihar-Nepal earthquake in India is shown, as villagers look over the rubble.
4k00:25Aerial overhead London city view of empty streets in Coronavirus lockdown shops and business closed Unemployment recession England UK
hd01:22CIRCA 1950s - A bakery delivery man drives his route and, late in the afternoon, he delivers chocolate eclairs contaminated with Staphylococcus.
Related stock videos
4k00:14Times Square New York City Night Timelapse. High dynamic range 4K super fine timelapse by raw photo files. Crazy busy people, traffic and LED walls of advertisements. New York, USA. July 9, 2019
4k00:21Three happy young friends tourists riding bikes with backpacks at Colosseum in Rome on sunny day slow motion camera steadycam
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Front view of two mixed race women enjoying free time in a urban park on a sunny day together, riding electric scooters, taking photos, slow motion
4k00:15Side view of a mixed race woman wearing hijab in the city on a sunny day, standing and taking photo in slow motion
4k00:15Front view close up of a mixed race woman wearing hijab in the city on a sunny day, standing and taking photo in slow motion