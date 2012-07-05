0
Stock video
Pigeon on a beach
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 2481383
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|283.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|29.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Four wild yaks are grazing at the foot of the mountain. Sayan mountains. Buryatia. Siberia. Russian Federation.
Related stock videos
hd00:28WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
hd00:28flock birds isolated startled crows taking flight flying away white screen flock birds flies left-right along horizon,Flock sparrows flight compositing onto your footage alpha matte Slow motion loop
hd00:15Jeddah Corniche. Rack focus on pidgeons pecking on a promenade, which stretches into the distance by the Red Sea shore.
4k00:17Aerial 4K Drone Flight into very large flock of birds on the beach on a pristine day at the ocean shore causing mass chaos