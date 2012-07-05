0
Stock video
MAJORCA, SPAIN - JUNE 25: Time-lapse of people enjoying their summer vacation, June 25, in Palmanova, Majorca, Spain.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 2480372
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30.03Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|107.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:21CAI BE - DECEMBER 16, 2017: Heavy loaded boats at traditional floating market on Mekong delta on december 16, 2017 in Cai Be, Vietnam.
hd00:17PHILIPPINES, PUERTO PRINCESA - APRIL 2015: Jukung Small Boats & Stilt Houses; Puerto Princesa Palawan Philippines Asia
4k00:10Aerial drone panorama footage of colorful cityscape on the mountains over sea, Europe, Dense multi-story building by the sea in the resort. Crimea, Utes Ellings, Black Sea.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Barcelona Spain POV travel concept
hd00:17Couple holding hands hiking outdoors at romantic sunset. Hikers man and woman lovers trekking walking with backpacks in trail at sunset in mountains by Roque Nublo, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain
4k00:11e-scooter rider, man ride sharing or rent personal eco transportation. man hipster riding an electric scooter road to work the modern way. Fast speed driving electric transport, day light
hd00:23Hikers walking stopping looking at view. Active hiking couple outdoors in mountains during hike. Young couple on trail to Roque Nublo, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain.
hd00:28Hiking couple walking on trail. Healthy lifestyle hiker people walking in mountains. Young woman and man hikers on path to Roque Nublo, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:13Tourist couple wearing brightly colored poncho in rainy European city kissing under umbrella sightseeing on vacation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Rear view tourist woman Walking narrow streets of Barcelona Wearing cute summer dress enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:08Professional skater in bowl skatepark doing tricks, skateboarder carving a turn in a deep concrete bowl, latin hispanic man on extreme surfboard, summer sports
4k00:10Tourist couple taking photograph with smartphone streets of Barcelona Sightseeing enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure