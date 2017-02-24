0
Stock video
Hand cooking Pad Thai on big pan at local street market. Stir-fried pink color noodles in slow motion
G
- Stock footage ID: 24289412
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|550.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|36.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11India festival Celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with special sweets, wishes and jhula designs . 4k Apple prores 422 .
hd00:37Autumn Impressions - Sequence of different completely defocused autumn foliage backgrounds - ProRes
hd00:10Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 2020: The Bolivian Community in Argentina celebrates the Feast of the Virgin of Copacabana in Buenos Aires in October.
hd00:14Foliage carpet in autumn. Holding red maple leaf in hand above a foliage carpet and making circles
4k00:14Lots of krathongs floating on the water. Celebrating a traditional Thai holiday - Loy Krathong
Related stock videos
4k00:12Close up Stir fried Minced pork with basil and fried egg and fish sauce dip background fast food Thai Style food. Thailand street food. Thailand's national dishes, Thai name is Pad kra prao Mou.
4k00:07Close up of cook hands putting asian noodles into the disposable plate, asian street food concept. Art. Chef in cooking gloves preparing food outdoors.
Related video keywords
1920x1080appetizerasiaasianbackgroundbigbusinesscheapchefcloseupcookcookingcuisinedeliciousdishfamousfoodfryhdheatingredientslifestylelocalmarketmealnoodlesoilorientalpadpad thaipeanutpileporkquickricesaucesellslowslow motionsouth east asiastreetstreet foodtastythaithai foodthailandtofutraditionaltravelyellow