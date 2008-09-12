 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Unrecognizable man working on construction house

T

By Trial

  • Stock footage ID: 241528
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV351.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

masonry walls from foam blocks
hd00:14masonry walls from foam blocks
Young Manual Worker Screwing a Wooden Board in His Outdoor Workplace
hd00:07Young Manual Worker Screwing a Wooden Board in His Outdoor Workplace
Rice production in a rice mill in Thailand.
hd00:14Rice production in a rice mill in Thailand.
Empty dam concrete spillway infrastructure at reservoir
4k00:14Empty dam concrete spillway infrastructure at reservoir
Excavator abandoned in the street
hd00:13Excavator abandoned in the street
Medieval Camp with Tents
hd00:13Medieval Camp with Tents
shop for woodworking lumber
hd00:05shop for woodworking lumber
The man has got water from a well. Slow motion.
hd00:11The man has got water from a well. Slow motion.
See all

Related stock videos

Unrecognizable ceramist is laying tiles on bathroom wall. Slow motion
hd00:17Unrecognizable ceramist is laying tiles on bathroom wall. Slow motion
Tracking shot of anonymous man in vest and hardhat walking on path near unfinished bridge on construction site
4k00:14Tracking shot of anonymous man in vest and hardhat walking on path near unfinished bridge on construction site
Slow motion close up of construction worker putting on steel cap work boots before work in the early morning.
4k00:40Slow motion close up of construction worker putting on steel cap work boots before work in the early morning.
Pouring Concrete Mix with Pump Tube on Concreting Formwork in Slow Motion. Concrete Pouring During Commercial Concreting Floors of Buildings at the Construction site.
hd00:20Pouring Concrete Mix with Pump Tube on Concreting Formwork in Slow Motion. Concrete Pouring During Commercial Concreting Floors of Buildings at the Construction site.
Hands of person assembling computer, system unit with the screwdriver. Close-up.
4k00:09Hands of person assembling computer, system unit with the screwdriver. Close-up.
Professional worker welding metal on plant
4k00:13Professional worker welding metal on plant
Brick installation
hd00:22Brick installation
Tilt down of cheerful male builder wearing blue overalls and yellow hard hat smiling and shaking hands with unrecognizable businessman while working in unfinished building
4k00:10Tilt down of cheerful male builder wearing blue overalls and yellow hard hat smiling and shaking hands with unrecognizable businessman while working in unfinished building

Related video keywords