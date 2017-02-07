0
Stock video
New Delhi, Delhi/India - November 21, 2015: Busy streets of New Delhi, India as seen through an auto rickshaw.
G
- Stock footage ID: 23804284
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|465 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|38.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - CIRCA MARCH 2018: Time-lapse view from the passenger seat in a taxi as traffic passes by on the road during the day circa March, 2018 in Metro Manila, Philippines.
4k00:13Toronto, Ontario. Canada September 2019 Car accident with pedestrian and bus on city street in Toronto
4k00:10Dnipro, Ukraine - April 22, 2020: Trolleybus is standing with flashing lights on bus stop. Plate under windhield with text - Special transport. Quarantine requires special passes for public transport
hd00:29Markham, Ontario, Canada October 2017 Police officers at crime and murder scene on residential suburban street
hd00:09Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo - Brazil - circa January 2020: Movement of cars on a main avenue in the city
Related stock videos
4k00:13NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEP 8: Crowded street scene with pedestrians and auto rickshaw traffic on September 8, 2018 in New Delhi, India
4k00:30NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEP 8: Auto rickshaws, push bikes and pedestrians in heavy traffic scene on bridge on September 8, 2018 in New Delhi, India
4k00:09DELHI, INDIA - 30 SEPTEMBER 2014: Passengers walk down the stairs of a subway station in Delhi.
4k00:08NEW DELHI, INDIA - DEC 24: Motorcycles, auto rickshaws and cars crossing bridge on December 24, 2017 in New Delhi, India
hd00:21New Delhi, India - January 16: People and traffic on busy street in the neighborhood of Paharganj in New Delhi, India.
hd00:10DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 1: Time lapse of huge crowds of people walk on the way to Delhi train station or Delhi railway station on October 1, 2012 in Delhi, India.