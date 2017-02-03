0
Stock video
Smoke from factory chimneys over grey sky and clouds. Industrial pollution January 2017,UK
o
- Stock footage ID: 23688571
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|330.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|138.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Chimneys release gas, steam and smoke background. Dangerous ecology. Metallurgical industrial factory. Poisoned air. Epic pollution of nature. Toxic substances.
hd00:59Colorful Sunset over the city, cityscape and landscape. In Warm Colors With Light Clouds And Chemtrails Vapor Trails In The Sky
Related stock videos
4k00:10Gas turbine electrical power plant at dusk with twilight support all factory in industrial Estate
4k00:13Footage B Roll A Fire on flare stack at refinery oil and gas central processing platform while burning toxic and release over pressure. gas flare at an oil refinery factory industrial. footage b roll.
Related video keywords
4kairair pollutionatmospherechemicalchemistrychimneyclimatecoaldirtydistilleryecologyelectricityemissionenergyenvironmentalfactoryfuelgasglobalgreenhousegrey skyheavyindustrialindustrymetaloilpetroleumpipeplantpollutionpolutionpowerpower linespower plantproductionrefineryskysmogsmokesmokestackstackstationtechnologytowertoxicukvaporwarming