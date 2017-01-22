 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Glass letters END GAME one by one changed color (Red, Yellow, Green)

G

By Gulia83

  • Stock footage ID: 23307265
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV83 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Lightbox with a sign WELCOME BACK behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain. We're open again after quarantine, photo of small business owner. Please wear a face mask and keep your distance to
hd00:07Lightbox with a sign WELCOME BACK behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain. We're open again after quarantine, photo of small business owner. Please wear a face mask and keep your distance to
Flickering Tungsten light bulb lamp over black background
4k00:11Flickering Tungsten light bulb lamp over black background
Lightbox with a sign we are open again behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain in the evening. We're open again after quarantine, video of small business owner. Please wear a face mask
hd00:07Lightbox with a sign we are open again behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain in the evening. We're open again after quarantine, video of small business owner. Please wear a face mask
Broken glass - Shatter glass Effect 4K animation on Green screen background - Broken window on Chroma key
4k00:15Broken glass - Shatter glass Effect 4K animation on Green screen background - Broken window on Chroma key
Small business african female owner smiling while turning sign for opening of cafe. Happy afro-american waitress in apron turning sign on door opening restaurant in morning.
4k00:13Small business african female owner smiling while turning sign for opening of cafe. Happy afro-american waitress in apron turning sign on door opening restaurant in morning.
a rotating barber shop pole motion on white cement wall background footage.
hd00:10a rotating barber shop pole motion on white cement wall background footage.
Caucasian male wearing medical mask puts a Temporary closed due COVID-19 pandemic sign on a window. Coronavirus pandemic, small business shutdown
4k00:20Caucasian male wearing medical mask puts a Temporary closed due COVID-19 pandemic sign on a window. Coronavirus pandemic, small business shutdown
4k Close-up Of A Tungsten Light Bulb Switching On And Off. Energy, Electricity, Innovation Concept.
4k00:054k Close-up Of A Tungsten Light Bulb Switching On And Off. Energy, Electricity, Innovation Concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Stone breaking Pane of Glass against Black Background, Slow Motion
4k00:14Stone breaking Pane of Glass against Black Background, Slow Motion
Tennis Ball breaking Pane of Glass against Black Background, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:12Tennis Ball breaking Pane of Glass against Black Background, Slow Motion 4K
Bottle of whiskey with two glasses placed on rustic wooden table.
4k00:36Bottle of whiskey with two glasses placed on rustic wooden table.

Related video keywords