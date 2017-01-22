All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Glass letters END GAME one by one changed color (Red, Yellow, Green)
G
By Gulia83
- Stock footage ID: 23307265
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|83 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Lightbox with a sign WELCOME BACK behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain. We're open again after quarantine, photo of small business owner. Please wear a face mask and keep your distance to
hd00:07Lightbox with a sign we are open again behind a glass door of the cafe during the rain in the evening. We're open again after quarantine, video of small business owner. Please wear a face mask
4k00:15Broken glass - Shatter glass Effect 4K animation on Green screen background - Broken window on Chroma key
4k00:13Small business african female owner smiling while turning sign for opening of cafe. Happy afro-american waitress in apron turning sign on door opening restaurant in morning.
4k00:20Caucasian male wearing medical mask puts a Temporary closed due COVID-19 pandemic sign on a window. Coronavirus pandemic, small business shutdown