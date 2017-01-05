All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4K Shaky Of Focus Circular Bokeh Red and Green On Flicker
o
By oleksandrap
- Stock footage ID: 22808863
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|119.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Royalty free stock footage and visuals featuring slow moving white bokeh orb shaped particle smoke or cloud motion backgrounds.Shaky abstract motion background. Black and white
Related video keywords
abstractanimatedbackdropbackgroundblackblurblurredblurrybokehbrightcalmchristmascirclecircularcolordecorationdefocuseddesigndynamiceffecteveningfadesfootageglitterglobeglowglowinggraphicsgreenholidayhypnoticillustrationlightmovingnightnightlifeparticlespatternpeacefulredroundshakyshineshinyspotsteadywallpaperwhitexmas