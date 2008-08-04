0
Stock video
Closeup at street musician's hands playing african tambourine. HD 1080 video.
T
By Trial
- Stock footage ID: 220174
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|285.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:08KENYA, AFRICA - CIRCA 2011: Children playing near a village in Kenya two hours north of the Africa city Mombassa
hd00:32Delicious donuts with chocolate icing. Colorful donuts icing on the air. Tea and donuts. Morning breakfast.
hd00:12COOL SANTA & HIS HELPER. WEARING SUNGLASSES, MR. CLAUSE AND ONE OF HIS ELVES DO A SPIN MOVE TOWARDS CAMERA.
4k00:24White red and green bokeh in lines going vertically for green screen or chroma key. Out of focus or defocused shot for compositing or keying.
hd00:07MOSCOW - DECEMBER, 18: Mans face animator snowman speaking into microphone close-up in housing complex Losinyj Ostrov. Ded Moroz first appeared on Christmas Day in 1910.
Related stock videos
4k00:34A Senegalese man plays a traditional djembe drum. West-african traditional music, often played in the streets and on festivals.
hd00:10Close up African American and Caucasian hands together, stop racism. Love against racism. Hand of a black man and white woman
hd00:15African and Caucasian hands together, stop racism. Love against racism. Hand of a black man and white woman, close up
hd00:13Unrecognizable black man and white woman hold each others hands. Close portrait, black and white hand. Interracial couple, love against racism
hd00:06African and Caucasian hands together, stop racism. Man and woman, interracial couple. Love against racism