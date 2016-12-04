0
Stock video
GIOVINAZZO, Italy - AUGUST 9, 2016: the church of Santa Maria Assunta, view from a high place. Italian romanic style. Archival, context, establishing.
G
By Grenar
- Stock footage ID: 21935467
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|144.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:14Carmo Convent Zoom Out Santa Justa Lift, City of Lisbon. The Carmo convent and the Santa Justa lift are located in the city of Lisbon. Zoom Out
hd00:09Bologna/Italy - april 2018: time lapse video of piazza Maggiore in Bologna with the cathedral in the background
4k00:14July 2018. Church of San Giovanni Evangelista, built in place of a abbey of the year 1000 destroyed after a fire. July 2018 in Parma.
4k00:31Bell-tower of the Church and Convent of San Francisco de Asis in Trinidad. Sancti Spiritus, Cuba
hd00:05Malacca, Malaysia, 28 september 2019 - Church of St. Francis Xavier gate entrance. The Church of St. Francis Xavier is a church in Malacca City, Malacca, Malaysia.
Related stock videos
4k00:27Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:15Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
4k00:23aerial view of Positano, beautiful Mediterranean village on Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana) in Campania, Italy, hotel and villas conept travel tour