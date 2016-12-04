 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

GIOVINAZZO, Italy - AUGUST 9, 2016: the church of Santa Maria Assunta, view from a high place. Italian romanic style. Archival, context, establishing.

G

By Grenar

  • Stock footage ID: 21935467
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV144.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Carmo Convent Zoom Out Santa Justa Lift, City of Lisbon. The Carmo convent and the Santa Justa lift are located in the city of Lisbon. Zoom Out
hd00:14Carmo Convent Zoom Out Santa Justa Lift, City of Lisbon. The Carmo convent and the Santa Justa lift are located in the city of Lisbon. Zoom Out
san miguel catholic church time-lapse socorro nm
hd00:12san miguel catholic church time-lapse socorro nm
Bologna/Italy - april 2018: time lapse video of piazza Maggiore in Bologna with the cathedral in the background
hd00:09Bologna/Italy - april 2018: time lapse video of piazza Maggiore in Bologna with the cathedral in the background
July 2018. Church of San Giovanni Evangelista, built in place of a abbey of the year 1000 destroyed after a fire. July 2018 in Parma.
4k00:14July 2018. Church of San Giovanni Evangelista, built in place of a abbey of the year 1000 destroyed after a fire. July 2018 in Parma.
Panaji Church in Goa/India, January 2016,Panaji Church is One of Gore's oldest church
hd00:15Panaji Church in Goa/India, January 2016,Panaji Church is One of Gore's oldest church
Bell-tower of the Church and Convent of San Francisco de Asis in Trinidad. Sancti Spiritus, Cuba
4k00:31Bell-tower of the Church and Convent of San Francisco de Asis in Trinidad. Sancti Spiritus, Cuba
Malacca, Malaysia, 28 september 2019 - Church of St. Francis Xavier gate entrance. The Church of St. Francis Xavier is a church in Malacca City, Malacca, Malaysia.
hd00:05Malacca, Malaysia, 28 september 2019 - Church of St. Francis Xavier gate entrance. The Church of St. Francis Xavier is a church in Malacca City, Malacca, Malaysia.
The Royal Palace and the Royal Chapel in Stockholm Sweden
4k00:15The Royal Palace and the Royal Chapel in Stockholm Sweden
See all

Related stock videos

Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:27Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
hd00:16Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
hd00:14rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
4k00:15Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
Aerial view of Rome skyline cityscape with Vatican City landmark at sunrise
4k00:15Aerial view of Rome skyline cityscape with Vatican City landmark at sunrise
aerial view of Positano, beautiful Mediterranean village on Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana) in Campania, Italy, hotel and villas conept travel tour
4k00:23aerial view of Positano, beautiful Mediterranean village on Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana) in Campania, Italy, hotel and villas conept travel tour
rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
hd00:23rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
Milan, Italy - March 19, 2020: Pigeons are waiting for people on an empty square in front of the cathedral. Chinese Covid Crown Virus 19. Quarantine. Pandemic. City of the desert. Piazza Duomo
4k00:23Milan, Italy - March 19, 2020: Pigeons are waiting for people on an empty square in front of the cathedral. Chinese Covid Crown Virus 19. Quarantine. Pandemic. City of the desert. Piazza Duomo

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Flight over Monopoli at sunset, Apulia, Italy
4k00:20Flight over Monopoli at sunset, Apulia, Italy
Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.
4k00:12Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.
View of San Gimignano with Church of St Augustine
4k00:10View of San Gimignano with Church of St Augustine

Related video keywords