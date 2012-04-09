0
Stock video
Industrial worker with notebook
b
- Stock footage ID: 2144972
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|448.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|36.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Man working in process area to check equipment and record to check sheet paper , video for industrial business concept
4k00:19Multinational construction engineers in helmets hold tablet and folder discussing project confidently at power station close view
4k00:11Industrial workers inspecting oil plant using digital tablet, wearing protective workwear and pointing
Related stock videos
4k00:19Factory engineer check machine equipment. Wear protective equipment. Safety helmet to prevent accidents. Mask to prevent dust or Coronavirus in operation Or industrial factories. Concept new normal
4k00:18Factory engineer check machine equipment. Wear protective equipment. Safety helmet to prevent accidents. Mask to prevent dust or Coronavirus in operation Or industrial factories. Concept new normal.
4k00:26Technician Engineer in Wind Turbine Power Generator Station checks the status of the turbines using a laptop
Same model in other videos
hd00:15People working in a factory, construction, agriculture, foundry, power plant, food industry, bakery, sunflower oil, sugar factory, chicken farm, oil industry, bottling plant, welder, split screen
hd00:28Food production, sugar factory, processing of corn, soybeans, wheat, green beans, bakery, dairy farm, poultry meat, pigsty, hot dogs, tomato, cucumber, vegetables, chicken farm. multiscreen
hd00:15Industrial production, sugar factory, processing of corn, construction, agriculture, green beans, wheat, paving, bakery, dairy farm, poultry meat, oil industry, hot dogs,quarry, chicken farm.Timelapse montage
hd00:16Industrial workers in a control room, working with computers and controls the operation of devices in a petrochemical plant
Related video keywords
buildingbusinesscaucasiancolleaguecomputerconstructioncontroldevelopmentdeviceelectronicenergyengineerengineeringequipmenteyeglassesfactoryglassesgreenhelmetindustrialindustryinstrumentslaptopmalemanufacturingmechanicmechanicalmenmen at worknotebookoccupationpartnerpartnershippcpeoplepersonpipeplantpowerproductionprofessionalprotectionrepairsafetyteamworktubeworkworkerworkmanworkplace