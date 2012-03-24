0
Stock video
MOSCOW - JAN 13: (Timelapse View) Boxers battle on ring, on World series of boxing among club commands in sports Palace Krylatskoe - Basket-hall, on Jan 13, 2011 in Moscow, Russia
P
- Stock footage ID: 2096072
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|130.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12MOSCOW - JAN 13: (Timelapse View) Fight of boxers passes on World series of boxing among club commands in sports Palace Krylatskoe - Basket-hall, on Jan 13, 2011 in Moscow, Russia
hd00:13MOSCOW - JAN 13: Fight in boxing match WSB at Sports Palace Krylatskoye - Basket-Hall, Jan 13, 2012, Moscow, Russia. Moscow team Dynamo won Thai Bangkok Elephants in home match (General view)
4k00:14ODESSA - FEBRUARY 25: (TIME-LAPSE) Loading and unloading container cargo freight ship docked in port in night time on May 25, 2016 in Odessa, Ukraine.
hd00:15HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - OCTOBER 2, 2015: The Cargo port in Cat Lai in Saigon in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh city is the biggest city in Vietnam.
Related stock videos
hd00:13MOSCOW - JAN 08: Beginning of boxing match, KREMLIN BEARS versus UNITED France in hall BARVIKHA LUXURY VILLAGE, Jan 08, 2011, Moscow, Russia. World Series Boxing (WSB) copes AIBA organization, recognized IOC, including 196 national federations of boxing.
hd00:16MOSCOW - JANUARY 08: Referee pauses game boxing match of KREMLIN BEARS versus UNITED France, January 08, 2011 in Moscow, Russia.
hd00:20MOSCOW - JANUARY 08: D.Arustamyan (KREMLIN BEARS Russia) vs A.Vastin (PARIS UNITED France) in hall BARVIKHA LUXURY VILLAGE, January 08, 2011 in Moscow, Russia.
hd00:15MOSCOW - JANUARY 08: A.Avtorkhanov Moscow club KREMLIN BEARS Russia vs N.Ubaali PARIS UNITED France on January 08, 2011, Moscow, Russia. Third home match passed in BARVIKHA LUXURY VILLAGE.
hd00:17MOSCOW - JANUARY 08: D.Arustamyan (KREMLIN BEARS Russia) vs A.Vastin (PARIS UNITED France) in hall BARVIKHA LUXURY VILLAGE, January 08, 2011 in Moscow, Russia.
hd00:07MOSCOW - APR 6: Women compete on world championship of fencing among juniors and cadets, in Sports Olympic complex, on April 6, 2012 in Moscow, Russia
hd00:17MOSCOW - JAN 08: Trainer advises to A.Avtorkhanov from Moscow club KREMLIN BEARS Russia on Jan 08, 2011, Moscow, Russia. World Series of Boxing (WSB) copes AIBA organization, recognized IOC, including 196 national federations of boxing.
Related video keywords
actionagressionarenaathletebangkokbasket-hallbattleboxboxingcameracameramanchairchampionclubcommandscompetitioncornercrodueldynamoelefantzeuropefightfightersjudgekickkrylatskoelapselegendmoscowpalaceprojectorrayringroperoundseriesspectatorssportsstrongsweattimetimelapsetournamenttrainerviolenceviolentworld