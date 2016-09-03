0
Stock video
High quality 10bit footage of Unknown Girl Paints Beautiful Cityscape. Made from 14bit RAW.
C
By CaNiMagic
- Stock footage ID: 19281394
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|767.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|33.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Singing Woman with Microphone. Karaoke bar. Beauty Glamour professional singer girl close-up. Stage. Rock star singer on music concert over colorful lights background. Song, pop music concept. 4K UHD
4k00:18Scary small girl walks along dark corridor and creepy smiles, revealing her skull. Animation with devilish character. Motion graphics in horror fiction genre. Black and white background for Halloween.
hd00:07The face of the girl at the masquerade in a Venetian suit hides a mysterious mask. Dance with fire in the night. Concept idea for dance
4k00:06Valentine's Day heart made out of ribbon streaming in to make a heart shaped bow. Show your love for wedding, anniversary, or any holiday.
hd00:07MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 09, 2014: Fans applaud theater artists at the Meyerhold Center. Contemporary Dance Festival "TSEKH".
hd00:11KIEV, UKRAINE - JUNE 26, 2014: Little girl and her mother with delight watching the performance of clowns in a circus tent.
Related video keywords
aloneblogbusinesscameracitycityscapecommercialcommunicationconnectioncontentdesigndevicedigitalemotionentertainmentfamilyfilmgadgetgirlhobbyholidayslifestylelovemobilemoodmovienewspaintparkpeoplephonephotophotographerpicturepleasureproductionpromotionpublicrelationsrelaxshootingsmilesocialstudytouchtravelurbanvocationyoung womanyouth