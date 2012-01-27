0
Stock video
Three multi ethnic male and female student doctors studying in hospital laboratory
S
- Stock footage ID: 1910314
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MOV
|108 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20Three young medical and scientific research assistants working with equipment in sterile conditions
hd00:16Three male & female research assistants working with test tubes and microscopes in laboratory conditions
hd00:18Three young medical and scientific research assistants working with equipment in sterile conditions
Related stock videos
4k00:12Two Engineers Talk, Use Tablet Computer while Working on Satellite Construction. Aerospace Agency Manufacturing Facility: Scientists Build, Assemble Spacecraft for Space Exploration Mission
4k00:14Full shot of a female astronaut walking on a treadmill during a pre-flight test while scientists watching her
Same model in other videos
hd00:19Caucasian doctor with two medical research students using computer technology in laboratory conditions
hd00:20Three male & female research assistants working with test tubes and microscopes in laboratory conditions
Related video keywords
analysisasianassistantsbacteriologybacteriumbiotechnologycareercaucasianchemistrychineseclinicalclothingcultivationdiagnosisdiscoverydiseasesdoctorseducationequipmentexaminationexperimentalfemalehealthcarehospitallaboratorymalemedicalmicrobiologymicroscopeprotectiveresearchresultsscientificslidesspecimensterilestudentsstudyingtechniciantestthreetubes