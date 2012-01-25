0
Stock video
Mosaic street in Povoacao, Azores, June 20, 2011.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1895377
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|126.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:15Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 25: Time lapse view of tourists taking photos at the famous Escadaria Selaron, or Lapa Steps, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4k00:12Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 29, 2018: Time lapse view of tourists at Selaron Steps aka Escadaria Selaron in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Zoom out.
4k00:29LISBON - JULY 18, 2019: Sunny and hot weather in Lisbon city, first person view walk along famous shopping and dinning pedestrian street, Rua Augusta. Unidentified tourists ramble around