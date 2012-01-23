0
Stock video
PONTA DELGADA, AZORES - JUNE 27: Night view of the city gates and main church June 27, 2011, in Ponta Delgada, Azores.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1889371
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|119 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Cars, people and buildings in a normal night in Silicon Valley at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco.
4k00:14DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 16, 2010 Time Lapse of Dusseldorf City Skyline Tourists People Walk in Old Town Rush Hour
4k00:14DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 16, 2010 Time Lapse of Dusseldorf City Skyline Crowd of People Walk in Old Town Rush Hour
4k00:06Ponta Delgada / Portugal - September 2017 Ponta delgada downtown city center Azores portugal 4k
Related stock videos
4k00:33AZORES, May 2017 - Waking up in Ponta Delgada - a night to day timelapse in the capital city of Sao Miguel Island, The Azores, Portugal. The Azores are one of the hidden gem destinations in Europe.
hd00:26AZORES, May 2017 - Night gimbal POV shot across the City Gates - Portas da Cidade - in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, The Azores, Portugal. The Azores are one of the hidden gem destinations in Europe.
4k00:05Ponta Delgada, Azores/Portugal - May 6, 2019: City Gate (Portas da Cidade) is a main landmark of the capital of Azores archipelago.
4k00:05Ponta Delgada, Azores/Portugal - May 6, 2019: City Gate (Portas da Cidade) is a main landmark of the capital of Azores archipelago.