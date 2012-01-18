 
0

Stock video

Theridion sisyphium (Mother Care spider) on a neutral white background. The spider is part of the family Theridiidae - Cobweb weavers.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1872628
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV60.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

