0
Stock video
Male Pardosa sp spider on a white background. This spider is part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders. This specimen might be a Pardosa monticola.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1870348
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:04Wolf spider (Pardosa sp) carrying its egg sac by its spinners. Pardosa spiders are part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders.
hd00:15Common House spider (Tegenaria domestica), female, spinning around on a neutral white background, part of the family Agelenindae
hd00:05Male Neriene clathrata (Herb Hammock spider), on a white background. The spider is part of the family Linyphiidae - Sheetweb weavers.
4k00:21Macro shot of an adult female of Trachyaretaon brueckneri, commonly known as Giant Thorny Stick Insect. Exotic insect, stick insect from the Philippines on white background. Copy space
hd00:05Philodromus sp spider, part of the family Philodromidae - Running Crab spiders, on a neutral white background.