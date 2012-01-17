 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male Pardosa sp spider on a white background. This spider is part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders. This specimen might be a Pardosa monticola.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1870348
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Wolf spider (Pardosa sp) carrying its egg sac by its spinners. Pardosa spiders are part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders.
hd00:04Wolf spider (Pardosa sp) carrying its egg sac by its spinners. Pardosa spiders are part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders.
Common House spider (Tegenaria domestica), female, spinning around on a neutral white background, part of the family Agelenindae
hd00:15Common House spider (Tegenaria domestica), female, spinning around on a neutral white background, part of the family Agelenindae
Cockroach Eating a Crumb of Bread
hd00:28Cockroach Eating a Crumb of Bread
Male Neriene clathrata (Herb Hammock spider), on a white background. The spider is part of the family Linyphiidae - Sheetweb weavers.
hd00:05Male Neriene clathrata (Herb Hammock spider), on a white background. The spider is part of the family Linyphiidae - Sheetweb weavers.
Macro shot of an adult female of Trachyaretaon brueckneri, commonly known as Giant Thorny Stick Insect. Exotic insect, stick insect from the Philippines on white background. Copy space
4k00:21Macro shot of an adult female of Trachyaretaon brueckneri, commonly known as Giant Thorny Stick Insect. Exotic insect, stick insect from the Philippines on white background. Copy space
Cockroach insect isolated on white background
hd00:26Cockroach insect isolated on white background
Philodromus sp spider, part of the family Philodromidae - Running Crab spiders, on a neutral white background.
hd00:05Philodromus sp spider, part of the family Philodromidae - Running Crab spiders, on a neutral white background.
Housefly / fly crossing frame with white background - macro closeup slow motion filmed using high speed camera
hd00:30Housefly / fly crossing frame with white background - macro closeup slow motion filmed using high speed camera
See all

Related stock videos

Male Pardosa sp spider on a white background. This spider is part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders. This specimen might be a Pardosa monticola.
hd00:04Male Pardosa sp spider on a white background. This spider is part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders. This specimen might be a Pardosa monticola.
Male Pardosa lugubris spider, part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders.
hd00:06Male Pardosa lugubris spider, part of the family Lycosidae - Wolf spiders.

Related video keywords