Juvenile Autumn spider (Metellina segmentata) spider on a neutral white background. The spider is part of the family Tetragnathidae - Long-jawed orb-weavers.

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1867201
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

