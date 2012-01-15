0
Stock video
NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Kayak cross competition in the river in, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 1861333
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|149.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:14Rocky cliff bottom of Ta Cenc with ocean waves hitting and forming a sea foam, at the mediterranean island of Gozo in Malta
Related stock videos
hd00:43BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
hd00:22BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
hd00:37BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Happy Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in C1 canoe. The paddler celebrates successfully navigating sequence of gates
hd00:14BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Very low angle shot of Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in a C1 canoe