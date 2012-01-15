 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Competitor riding a wave after a kayak cross competition in the river, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 1861324
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV83.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Competitor riding a wave after a kayak cross competition in the river, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.
hd00:15NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Competitor riding a wave after a kayak cross competition in the river, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.
NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Competitor riding a wave after a kayak cross competition in the river, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.
hd00:07NYKOPING, SWEDEN - APR 2: Competitor riding a wave after a kayak cross competition in the river, 2 Apr 2011 in Nykoping, Sweden.
Group Of Tourists Exploring Ecuadorian Canyon In Llanganates National Park Slow Motion Footage From Static Camera
hd00:30Group Of Tourists Exploring Ecuadorian Canyon In Llanganates National Park Slow Motion Footage From Static Camera
Ironton, Missouri / United States - 03 21 2015: Missouri Whitewater Races
4k00:07Ironton, Missouri / United States - 03 21 2015: Missouri Whitewater Races
VALTELLINA, ITALY - 11 JUNE 2014: A kayaker paddling (in slow motion) through rapids during the ICF Wildwater Canoeing World Championships, 11 June 2014 on River Adda in Valtellina (Italy)
hd00:20VALTELLINA, ITALY - 11 JUNE 2014: A kayaker paddling (in slow motion) through rapids during the ICF Wildwater Canoeing World Championships, 11 June 2014 on River Adda in Valtellina (Italy)
BALA, GWYNEDD/WALES - JULY 21: Unidentified people in raft hit wave then paddle down river on July 21, 2012 in Bala. A dam periodically releases water down the River Tryweryn which creates rapids.
hd00:16BALA, GWYNEDD/WALES - JULY 21: Unidentified people in raft hit wave then paddle down river on July 21, 2012 in Bala. A dam periodically releases water down the River Tryweryn which creates rapids.
VALTELLINA, ITALY - 11 JUNE 2014: Two athletes participates in the ICF Wildwater Canoeing World Championships, 11 June 2014 on River Adda in Valtellina (Italy)
hd00:23VALTELLINA, ITALY - 11 JUNE 2014: Two athletes participates in the ICF Wildwater Canoeing World Championships, 11 June 2014 on River Adda in Valtellina (Italy)
VILA NOVA DE CERVEIRA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 3: unidentified athelete during the Taca Iberica de Slalom on february 3, 2013 in Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal.
hd00:19VILA NOVA DE CERVEIRA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 3: unidentified athelete during the Taca Iberica de Slalom on february 3, 2013 in Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal.
See all

Related stock videos

Sunset lake with a group of boaters crossing it
4k00:15Sunset lake with a group of boaters crossing it
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
hd00:43BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
Sunset lake with a male paddler crossing it
4k00:11Sunset lake with a male paddler crossing it
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
hd00:22BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Slalom Kayak paddler crossing a V-Wave and practising up stream gates in a K1 kayak
Paddlers are crossing water surface on kayaks
4k00:15Paddlers are crossing water surface on kayaks
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Happy Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in C1 canoe. The paddler celebrates successfully navigating sequence of gates
hd00:37BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Happy Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in C1 canoe. The paddler celebrates successfully navigating sequence of gates
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Very low angle shot of Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in a C1 canoe
hd00:14BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: Very low angle shot of Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in a C1 canoe
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Very low angle shot of Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in a C1 canoe
hd00:29BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - CIRCA AUGUST, 2017: SLOW MOTION: Very low angle shot of Canoe Slalom athlete crossing a V-Wave and practising gates in a C1 canoe

Related video keywords