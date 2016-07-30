0
Stock video
Organization written on a card. Business concepts.Organization, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18389311
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|632.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Cooperation written on a card. Business concepts.Cooperation, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:09Productivity written on a card. Business concepts.Productivity, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:11Teamwork written on a card. Teamwork, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:11Satisfaction written on a card. Business concepts.Satisfaction, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:09Qualifications written on a card. Business concepts.Qualifications, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:10Confidence written on a card. Business concepts. Confidence, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:06Optimism written on a card. Business concepts. Optimism, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
Related stock videos
4k00:14Insurance file. Close up of a white Caucasian man looking through a folder to find the finance section.
hd00:07Green screen. B2B inscription white letters on gold and red cubes rotating in the air. Footage 1920x1080
4k00:16Organization and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organization. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
hd00:05Term teamwork is written on a chalkboard. Word teamwork is written with chalk on the board, timelapse. Concept of team and communication.
4k00:10Stop motion of word success on wood background. Letters made of cement for successful concept.