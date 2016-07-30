0
Stock video
Capacity written on a card. Business concepts.Capacity, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18389308
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|830.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Teamwork written on a card. Teamwork, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:09Qualifications written on a card. Business concepts.Qualifications, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:11Satisfaction written on a card. Business concepts.Satisfaction, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:06Optimism written on a card. Business concepts. Optimism, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:10Creativity written on a card. Business concepts.Creativity, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:12Competency written on a card. Business concepts.Competency, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:10Positioning written on a card. Business concepts.Positioning, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
Related stock videos
4k00:17Capacity and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: capacity. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.