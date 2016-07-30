0
Stock video
Change and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: change. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18377569
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|964.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|77.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Organizational learning and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organizational learning. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:17Capacity and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: capacity. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Work and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: work. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Competency and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: competency. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Employability and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: employability. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Skills and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: skills. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Management and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: management. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:30Success plan for a business on a white table. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards written in red. The cards are dropped on a an aged white table. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:24Success plan for a business. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.