0
Stock video
Future written on a card. Business concepts. Future, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18377563
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|417.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Attitudes written on a card. Business concepts.Attitudes, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:09Productivity written on a card. Business concepts.Productivity, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:08Marketing written on a card. Business concepts. Marketing, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:06Optimism written on a card. Business concepts. Optimism, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:09Positive written on a card. Business concepts.Positive, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:10Challenges written on a card. Business concepts.Challenges, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
4k00:10Positioning written on a card. Business concepts.Positioning, the word written in red on a card, is dropped on an aged white table. Footage from a series about business related concepts.
Related stock videos
4k00:06Conceptual composition. Pension savings. Individual retirement account. Three eggs with the inscriptions IRA, 401k, Roth lie in the nest against the background of the 5305-SEP form. Close-up
hd00:20Compass with text - KARRIERE- german word for CAREER- right path, concept video for good direction white shiny background
4k00:08Conceptual composition. Pension savings. A man holds in his hand three eggs with the inscriptions IRA, 401k, Roth that lie in the nest and looks at them through a magnifying glass. Close-up
hd00:20Compass with text - KARRIERE- german word for CAREER- right path, concept video for good direction blue shiny background
hd00:20Compass with text - Strategie - german word for strategy - right path, concept video for good direction white shiny background