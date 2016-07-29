0
Stock video
Qualifications and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: qualifications. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18371695
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|844.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|67.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Work and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: work. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Promotion and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: promotion. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Team and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: team. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Management and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: management. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Strengths and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: strengths. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Organization and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organization. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Strategies and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: strategies. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.