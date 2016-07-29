 
Talent and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: talent. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 18359713
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV883.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV82.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

