0
Stock video
Wellbeing and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: wellbeing. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18353221
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|877 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Flexibility and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: flexibility. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Initiative and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: initiative. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:20Organizational structure and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organizational structure. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Job crafting and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: job crafting. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Employability and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: employability. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Prevention and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: prevention. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Organizational learning and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organizational learning. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.