0
Stock video
Team and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: team. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18353209
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|835.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|76.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Organization and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: organization. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Promotion and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: promotion. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Work and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: work. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Creativity and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: creativity. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Strengths and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: strengths. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:17Cooperation and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: cooperation. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:17Engagement and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: engagement. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:11Business and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: business. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Vision and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: vision. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Optimism and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: optimism. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Communications and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: communications. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Positioning and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: positioning. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Action and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: action. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.